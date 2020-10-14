FBR Provides Tax Relief to Textile Sector at Import Stage

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not charge Additional Customs Duty (ADC) and Regulatory Duty on the import of different items of the textile sector.

The FBR has issued a notification SRO.1042 to amend the SRO572(I)/2020 here on Wednesday.

The FBR has also abolished regulatory duty on the import of a few items. The FBR has issued another SRO.1043(I)/2020 to amend the regulatory duty SRO.680(I)/2019 here on Wednesday.

The regulatory duty will not be applicable on the import of woven fabrics of artificial filament yarn; woven fabrics of artificial staple fiber and few other items.

The items not subject to the Additional Customs Duty included

Yarn (other than sewing thread) of synthetic staple fibers, not put up for retail sale;

Other woven fabrics of synthetic staple fibres;

Waste of wool or of fine or coarse animal hair, including yarn waste but excluding garnetted stock;

Garnetted stock of wool or of fine or coarse animal hair;

Wool and fine or coarse animal hair, carded or combed (including combed wool in fragments).

Other items not subjected to the ADC included sewing thread of man-made filaments, whether or not put up for retail sale of synthetic filaments/artificial filaments and synthetic filament yarn (other than sewing thread), not put up for retail sale, including synthetic monofilament of less than 67 decitex and woven fabrics of synthetic staple fibres, containing 85 % or more by weight of synthetic staple fibres.