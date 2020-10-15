Mathew Wilsher Appointed as New President and CEO of Ufone / PTCL

Mathew Wilsher has been appointed as President and CEO of PTCL and Ufone, a notification sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

As per sources, decision was made during a PTCL board meeting yesterday and it was decided that Mr. Wilsher will replace Rashid Khan, who had been the group CEO for PTCL since March 2019, effective December 1st, 2020.

Mr. Wilsher brings along over 25 years of experience in Consumer Goods and Telecommunication sectors. He has previously worked with Procter & Gamble, British Telecom, LG Telecom, Telstra, HK CSL, Maxis and Etisalat.

The roles have included those which are general management and operational such as he has worked as CEO Etisalat Nigeria and Chief Operating Officer of HK CSL. He has also taken up more marketing/strategic roles such as he worked as CMO, Strategic Marketing Director for Telstra Mobile.

Rashid Khan, the outgoing President and CEO, took charge of Ufone in August 2017 and was later made the group CEO of PTCL group in March 2019.

Rashid Khan is credited for various initiatives at the group, particularly for modernizing the network (both Ufone and PTCL) and enhancing customer experience of the users. He’s also marked for turning around both Ufone and PTCL in a fierce Pakistani telecom market.

PTCL, under headship of Rashid Khan, reported 350% growth in YoY quarterly revenue during Q3 2020. He’s also credited for growing customer base for both Ufone and PTCL, and that too during COVID-19 period. PTCL, in fact, reported highest number of broadband additions during Q3 2020 since 2014.

Rashid Khan also oversaw the very complex and critical phase of integration between Ufone and PTCL.