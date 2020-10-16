FBR Signs MoU with Board of Revenue Punjab For Sharing of Data

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to improve transparency in the tax collection system, the Federal Board of Revenue has achieved another milestone by signing an MoU with the Board of Revenue, Punjab.

ALSO READ

FBR Limits The Scope of Duties and Tax Concessions on the Import of Old and Used Items

Under the MoU, Board of Revenue, Punjab will share the data with the Federal Board of Revenue which includes E-Stamps on a number of transactions and land ownership data.

ALSO READ

FBR Provides Tax Relief to Textile Sector at Import Stage

FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third-party data by linking its IT Systems with such parties to broaden tax base and to improve the transparency in the collection system.