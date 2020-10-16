UPaisa Reduces Charges for Mobile Wallet to CNIC Transactions

To make access to financial services easier and ensure the convenience of customers, UPaisa has reduced its charges for Mobile Wallet to CNIC transactions. Customers can now send money anywhere across Pakistan at minimal rates without the need to step out of their homes.

UPaisa is the only company to offer such low rates on transactions above PKR 2,500. The revision in prices is applicable from October 01, 2020, and is available for all UPaisa wallet customers. The minimum transaction charge is PKR 100 whereas the maximum rate is PKR 300.

Customers can deposit funds from any bank account into their UPaisa wallet (under the name of U Microfinance Bank in IBFT list). Additionally, customers can also receive/transfer money through agents located across the country through biometric verification.

UPaisa Wallet to CNIC money transfer: