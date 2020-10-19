Karachi Kings & Northern to Change Captain from Next Season: Rashid Latif

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, believes that Imad Wasim will be replaced as captain of both Karachi Kings and Northern next year.

Latif said that Imad has not been impressive as captain of Northern during the National T20 Cup and they lost their way once Imad replaced Shadab as captain midway through the tournament.

Imad was representing Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast in England and joined the Northern squad in the 2nd phase of the tournament. Shadab Khan was announced as the interim captain in Imad’s absence.

Northern dropped the opener, Ali Imran, to accommodate Imad Wasim in the side. Latif said that the move affected the team combination and had an adverse impact on the performances of the team.

Latif added that the pressure on Imad going into the playoffs of PSL with Karachi Kings is going to be very high after Northern’s loss to Southern Punjab in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Imad Wasim has led Karachi Kings to the playoffs of PSL5 and will continue as captain for this season as the remaining PSL matches are to be played in November. But, Latif believes that PCB would want Babar Azam to lead a PSL side, to give him added experience as a captain.

Similarly, Shadab will be expected to lead Northern in National T20 Cup after being announced as vice-captain of the national team for the series against Zimbabwe.

According to Latif, Imad will have to prove himself as a worthy captain and lead Karachi Kings to the title in PSL 5 to improve his chances of being retained as captain for next year.