Vivo to Launch $135 iQOO U1x on October 21st

Since 2020 started, Vivo has been on a launching spree, especially when it comes to the iQOO lineup. The upcoming Smartphone dubbed Vivo iQOO U1x was recently listed on the JD.com, an online Chinese store for consumer electronics.

Furthermore, the device appeared on TENAA’s database back in September, revealing some of the specifications.

Design and Display

Like most Vivo phones released in 2020, the Vivo iQOO U1x also comes with a Samsung Galaxy S20 series inspired design profile. It is built around a 6.52-inch LCD with a 720p resolution. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side.

Internals and Storage

According to the listing, it will feature a Snapdragon 662 SoC topped with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage.

It will most probably run on Android 10.

Cameras

The smartphone is most likely to host a triple sensor rear camera setup with a basic 13 MP cam complemented by two 2 MP sensors.

Battery and Pricing

According to JD.com, the smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery and costs $135. It will be available in Black and White colors.

More details about the smartphone and its availability will be revealed in two days at the launch event.