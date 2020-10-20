Here’s the List of Pakistani Players Picked for Lanka Premier League

Eight Pakistani players were picked in the draft for the inaugural season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan Shinwari, Asif Ali and Azam Khan were picked by different teams in the league.

The tournament was scheduled to be played in August, but due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it had to be rescheduled twice. The tournament is now scheduled to start on 21st November 2020.

A total of 23 matches between 5 teams will be played in the tournament over a period of 15 days.

Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Azam Khan were picked by Galle Gladiators, who also roped in legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram as their mentor. Galle Gladiators is owned by the Pakistani businessman, Nadeem Omar, who also owns the PSL franchise, Quetta Gladiators.

Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari and Asif Ali were picked by Jaffna Stallions, while Wahab Riaz was picked by Kandy Tuskers.

Here are the full squads:

What are your thoughts on the picks? Let us know in the comments section.