Vivo Launches iQOO U1x With 5,000 mAh Battery & Mid-range Processor for $135

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand is expanding once again with the extremely affordable iQOO U1x. The Smartphone starts at only $135 but features a large display, a triple camera setup, a massive battery, and up to 6GB/128GB memory options.

Design and Display

The design is similar to recent iQOO phones, mainly the large camera bump at the back featuring three lenses in a vertical layout. The rear panel has a glossy finish with a star-like shine around the camera.

The screen is a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution, a waterdrop notch for the front camera, and a large bottom bezel. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

Despite having entry-level features and prices, the main chipset is the mid-range Snapdragon 662 SoC that is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 2.0GHz octa-core CPU inside and the Adreno 610 GPU.

The handset will boot Vivo’s iQOO UI based Android 10.

Cameras

The camera setup on the back features a 13MP main unit and a duo of 2MP sensors for depth sensing and macro photography. These are mostly here for marketing purposes since they are least likely to produce good results on an entry-level device. Video recording capabilities are unknown, but they can probably capture 1080p clips at 30 FPS.

The front camera inside the waterdrop notch is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery on-board, but there is only a microUSB port and no fast charging, which is fair at this price range.

The Vivo iQOO U1x will launch with Silver and Black color options for $135.

Vivo iQOO U1x Specifications