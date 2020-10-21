Xiaomi’s Amazfit Pop Smartwatch is an Apple Watch for The Masses

Last week, Xiaomi offshoot Huami teased that it would launch a reasonable yet specification dense smartwatch specifically for the 11.11 sale.

A week after the announcement, the company has revealed the smartwatch, and consumers are impressed.

Design and Display

The dandy smartwatch dubbed the Huami Amazfit Pop looks a lot like the Apple smartwatch and features a 1.43-inch HD color display with a resolution of 320 x 302 pixels and 305 PPI pixel density.

It is available in three colors: white, green, and black, and will come with 50 watch faces pre-loaded. Moreover, it also supports custom watch faces using photos.

Other Features

Like most Huami smartwatches, the Huami Amazfit Pop comes with support for 60 sports modes and sensors for tracking speed, heart rate, calories, and distance traveled. The wearable is also loaded with the latest SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen detection and support for 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

Furthermore, the company details that the watch can inform users about the impact physical activity has on their bodies. Moreover, it can also indicate if physical exertion is putting undue stress on the user’s heart.

Other features include support for sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing training, physiological cycle management, PAI health assessment system, and NFC.

Pricing and Availability

The Huami Amazfit Pop is currently up for pre-orders with a $52 price tag. Shipping will start on 1st November.