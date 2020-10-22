CAA Shifts Air Traffic Control of Major Cities from Karachi

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to shift air traffic control of major cities from Karachi to Lahore from next week.

CAA has taken this decision under its revised air traffic control plan for different cities.

According to details, air traffic control of Quetta, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Kalat will be transferred to Lahore from 26 October.

Director Operations CAA Lahore will formally inaugurate the air traffic control for these cities next week.

Till now, CAA Karachi was responsible for controlling air traffic passing over these cities.