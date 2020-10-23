Tecno Launches New ‘Photography’ Phone Camon 16

Smartphone maker Tecno has introduced its ‘photography’ phone Camon 16 which will be launched in Pakistan soon. The company has also announced actor Mehwish Hayat as Camon 16’s brand ambassador.

Camon 16 comes with Tecno’s trademark TAIVOS technology that supports multiple smart photography functions. Some of the core TAIVOS photography functions include AI wide-angle selfie dual camera for wider group selfies, night portrait mode for clearer low-light pictures, and anti-shake mode to deliver steady pictures.

Camon 16 also sports the AI Beauty Portrait Mode that is said to keep the original skin colors intact besides enhancing the facial features. The phone also supports 960fps super slow motion and 4K video shooting to give videos a professional SLR touch.

