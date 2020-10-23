Top 3 Areas to Buy Property in Karachi

Known as the city of lights, the largest city of Pakistan – Karachi, spreading over an area of 3,782 km sq. is home to over 19 million people.

Like a dramatic palette of different colours dissolved together, the metropolitan centre is an amalgamation of linguistic, ethnic and religious diversity, forming a unique cultural hub, offering various traditions.

Located on the eastern coast of the Arabian Sea, just northwest of the Indus river delta, Karachi is home to Pakistan’s two largest seaports, the Port of Karachi and Port Bin Qasim. It unarguably serves as Pakistan’s primary industrial and financial centre that adds a significant chunk to the country’s GDP.

Karachi offers a remarkable variety of attractions and activities, ranging from sandy beaches to traditional bazaars, various farmhouses, modern shopping malls, water-parks, best gyms, and a myriad of cuisines and restaurants, including top coffee shops and cafes, bringing you flavour from not only all over the nation but also much of the world.

If you’re looking to live in Karachi, Graana.com brings you a list of top-performing areas in Karachi for you to invest in.

List of Top-Performing Areas in Karachi

1. Defence Housing Authority (DHA)

Located within the Clifton Cantonment, Defence Housing Authority Karachi serves as one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in the provincial capital.

The rapidly developing housing scheme spreads over an area of 20,000 acres of land and is divided into 8 phases.

Planned according to the modern town planning system, the Defence Housing Authority City Karachi (DCK) was introduced as “the first sustainable, smart and green city of Pakistan.”

It offers endless amenities, in terms of a systematized transportation network mapped to assist residents, expansive market areas within the vicinity, notable educational institutions, banks, mosques, and a dedicated healthcare district of about 105 acres that will house renowned medical facilities.

Identified as one of the hottest selling areas, DCK is well connected to not only the main city but also the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), located at a distance of about 2.1 km from the main gate, and Jinnah International Airport about 25 minutes away via Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The DCK offers a variety of plots, both commercial and residential, apartments and houses for sale.

If you are interested in buying a plot, the price of plots measuring between 100 – 120 Sq. Yards range between Rs25 Million – Rs35 Million.

Similarly, plots measuring up to 200 – 250 Sq. Yards cost around Rs42 Million – Rs47 Million.

Plots spreading on 500 Sq Yards range between Rs45 Million – Rs100 Million.

On the other hand, if you are looking for constructed houses in the area, the cost of a house spanning over an area of 120 sq Yards costs between Rs45 Million – Rs60 Million.

The buying cost of 250 sq Yards houses ranges between Rs65 Million – Rs75 Million.

The cost of a 500 sq yards house is somewhere between Rs80 Million – Rs130 Million.

The apartments in DHA Karachi also vary in both size and cost.

The cost of an apartment measuring 900 sq. ft. – 1080 sq. ft. ranges between Rs7.5 Million – Rs15 Million.

Apartments ranging between 2100 sq. ft. – 2250sq ft. cost between Rs25 Million – Rs60 Million.

The cost of apartments spreading on 3200 sq. ft. -5000 sq. ft. ranges between Rs70 Million – Rs140 Million.

A commercial plot measuring an area between 100 sq. yards – 200 sq. yards costs between Rs50 Million – Rs380 Million.

And lastly, commercial plots measuring 500 sq. yards – 1000 sq yards cost Rs250 Million – Rs800 Million.

It is important to note that these prices may vary, depending on the location and size of the plot.

2. North Nazimabad Karachi

As diverse as the provincial capital itself, North Nazimabad is a blend of a wide range of housing societies, representing socio-economic diversity to the fullest.

Presently, the town is divided into 20 blocks, extending from Block A to Block U.

The family-friendly locality serves as a recreational hub offering notable educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, numerous sports facilities and complexes, well-maintained parks, a myriad of eateries, shopping centres, etc.

The area known for its hustle and bustle, due to being well-connected through a planned road network and different kinds of transport facilities, is a house to numerous notable markets, namely Hydri Super Market located on Shahrah-e-Humayun, Qadri Market and Tasdique Market in Block A, Sunday Market (a flea bazaar) in Block N, Haidery Main Market located in Block H.

As one of the most diverse communities living together, a few churches and temples located near the area is Saint Jude’s Catholic Church in D’Silva Town in North Nazimabad, Philadelphia Pentecostal Church in Block Gulberg, Saint Philip’s Parish located in Block 13-D Gulshan-e-Iqbal – about 5 km away and Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sector 11-E North Karachi – also around 4 km away.

The temples include Baba Humayun Ram Dev in Gulshan-e-Waseem Buffer Zone is located about a kilometre away from the area.

If you are looking for avenues to invest in, North Nazimabad offers it all, at affordable rates, making it one of the hottest selling areas in Karachi.

The plots measure between 50 Sq. Yards -120 Sq. Yards cost about Rs1.7 Million – Rs7.5 Million.

Similarly, plots ranging between 200 Sq. Yards – 250 Sq. Yards are available at a cost of Rs3.8 Million – Rs350 Million.

And, plots measuring between 400 Sq. Yards – 1500 Sq. Yards cost between Rs25 Million – Rs.150 Million.

It is important to note that these prices may vary, depending on the location and size of the plot.

3. Bahria Town

Bahria Town Karachi is one of the most searched locations of the provincial capitals, making it another hottest area to invest in property in.

The highly secure, gated community spreading on an area of 46,000 acres, offering quality living and state-of-the-art amenities, is located at a distance of 9-km from Super Highway and half an hour away from the Jinnah International Airport.

The high systemized and well-planned housing scheme has successfully attracted the attention of both, local and overseas Pakistanis by featuring a vast portfolio, including Bahria Homes, Bahria Apartments, Bahria Sports City, Bahria Farmhouses, Bahria Icon Tower, Bahria Heights and Jinnah Avenue Commercial, all within the vicinity.

If you are looking for avenues to invest in, Bahria Town Karachi brings you some of the best offers.

The plots measure between Plot 125 Sq. Yards cost about Rs1.7 Million – Rs5 Million.

Similarly, plots measuring up to 250 Sq. Yards are available for Rs2.8 Million – Rs15 Million.

And, plots measuring up to 500 Sq. Yards cost between Rs4.8 Million – Rs.18 Million.

The houses measure between 150 Sq. Yards – 200 Sq. Yards cost between Rs8.5 Million – Rs15.2 Million, and houses measuring up to 350 Sq. Yards start from Rs13.5 Million, going up to Rs18 Million.

The cost of an apartment measuring up to 900 – 1080 sq. ft. ranges between Rs4.5 Million – Rs7.8 Million.

However, the buying cost of apartments measuring up to 1200 – 2000 sq. ft. starts from Rs8.5 Million, and goes up to 16.5 Million.

A commercial plot measuring an area between 100 sq. yards – 200 sq. yards costs between Rs10.2 Million – Rs35 Million.

And lastly, commercial plots measuring 500 sq. yards – 1000 sq yards cost Rs250 Million – Rs350 Million.

It is important to note that these prices may vary, depending on the location and size of the plot.

