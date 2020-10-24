Pakistan Wants to Restart its Antarctic Program

Pakistan, in collaboration with Argentina, has expressed interest in restarting its Antarctic program and undertake more research expeditions.

Pakistan and Argentina have also agreed to expand bilateral trade by increasing the level of interaction between the countries.

ALSO READ

Details of Pakistan-Sri Lanka FTA Published

During the bilateral political consultation between the representatives of the two countries, discussions about reactivating the Antarctic program and increasing bilateral, regional, and multilateral matters of mutual interest were held.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Additional Secretary (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and Ambassador Jose Luis Perez Gabilondo, Undersecretary Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic led the consultations from each country.

The additional secretary, on behalf of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, invited the Foreign Minister of Argentina to visit Pakistan at his convenience.

ALSO READ

FATF Announces Its Decision on Pakistan’s Greylist Status

The additional secretary expressed the importance of expanding bilateral trade and improving the relationship between the two countries at every level. He also suggested holding a virtual meeting of the Joint Trade Committee in the first quarter of 2021.

He also reiterated the offer to export locally manufactured ventilators to Argentina. He also suggested celebrating 70 years of relationship between the two countries next October in a befitting manner.