Redmi K30S is Launching on October 27: Leak

Redmi K30S has been in the rumors for a while now. Reports have said that it will be a rebranded Xiaomi Mi 10T, but with a much lower price tag. While there is no official word on a launch date, some leaks are suggesting that it is going to debut on October 27.

Redmi K30S will be yet another addition to the ever-expanding K30 lineup including the K30, K30 Pro, K30 Zoom Edition, K30 Racing Edition among others. A detailed leak from earlier said that the phone will have a 6.67” LCD with 1080p resolution and a punch-hole front camera.

It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 with up to 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. There is likely no microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The camera setup on the back will include a 64MP main unit and the battery capacity may be 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging. There has been no mention of wireless charging yet.

Since the Redmi K series typically targets China, we will see it launch in its home market first but it might also debut in a select few markets where the Mi 10T is not available. This includes Latin America, some Asia Pacific countries, or Northern Africa.