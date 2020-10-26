Samsung And Stanford Develop The World’s Most Pixel Dense Display

Stanford University and Samsung have announced that their partnership has led to the successful development of an impressive OLED display with 10,000 pixels per inch (PPI). This development will mostly benefit close-eye viewing experiences such as virtual reality (VR).

This 10,000 PPI display is significantly better than the current generation of VR headsets we have. Not only is it a major improvement, but it also deals with the “screen door” effect problem on current VR devices where the gap between the pixels is visible.

This new technology based on OLED panels uses different films to emit white light between reflecting layers, one of which is silver and one is made out of reflective metal with nano-sized corrugations. This allows specific colors to resonate through pixels at a much higher density compared to regular OLEDs.

To compare this newly developed OLED display, smartphones these days are launched with 400 to 500 PPI, which is less than one percent of Samsung and Stanford’s new 10,000 PPI display.

Researchers have said that they were able to produce miniature proof-of-concept pixels with much higher color purity and have more than twice the luminescence efficiency compared to color-filtered white-OLEDs.

The technology appears to be nearing its final stages and could likely hit mass production before the end of the year.