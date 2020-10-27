DFSK Glory Pro to Make its Official Debut in Pakistan “Very Soon!”

In a recent report shared by Pakwheels.com, it has been revealed that DFSK is set to officially launch the Glory 580 Pro in the Pakistani market. Although an official date is yet to be revealed, the sources say that the launch is likely very soon and that the vehicle will be in direct competition with Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

For the unaware, DFSK, in partnership with Regal Autos, had launched the Glory 580 SUV in Pakistan by the end of 2018. For the first couple of years, the vehicle was sold as a complete built-up unit (CBU) import in Pakistan. But about 4 weeks ago, the very first Glory 580 SUV rolled off the assembly line here in Pakistan.

With that promising development in the rearview mirror, the automaker is now set to launch the premium variant of the vehicle in Pakistan, i.e. the Glory 580 Pro. It will have a 1.5 Liter turbocharged 4 cylinder petrol engine that makes 147 horsepower at 2000 RPM and 220 Newton/Meters of torque at 4000 RPM, and sends all of that power to the front wheels only, via a 6-speed CVT automatic gearbox.

In terms of convenience and safety features, Glory 580 Pro comes with parking sensors, a backup camera, automatic headlights with DRLs, ABS with EBD technology, hill start assist, hill descent control, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake, traction control, power tailgate, smart infotainment system, 4 airbags, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry & go, dual-zone air vents among other features.

Plus, it is among the 2 vehicles in the compact crossover SUV segment of Pakistan (the other one being the Honda BR-V) to offer 3-row seating in the vehicle, though it bears mentioning that the 3rd row is actually meant for children.

The Glory 580 Pro is set to make a great competitor to the recently introduced and fairly popular Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson SUV. The only drawback of the Glory 580 Pro is that it is an SUV, yet it is only available with a Front Wheel Drive (FWD) drivetrain, whereas the Sportage and the Tucson have All-Wheel Drive (AWD) options available. But at the same time, the Glory 580 Pro is much cheaper than its competition, as it shall reportedly be priced around Rs. 4.4 million.

As a comfortable, well-equipped family hauler, the DFSK Glory 580 Pro makes for a fantastic value, and with the added features and quality, it is likely to give the Pakistani SUV market a run for its money.