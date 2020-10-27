Govt Starts Installing EV Charging Stations on All Motorways

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told the media in a session on Monday that the Pakistan government has been formulating a plan to switch the public transport of all metropolitan cities to all-electric. He also announced that the government shall soon install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations on the motorways.

The Minister further stated that the government will ensure the completion of the EV charging station installation on the motorways within the next 6 months. Chaudhry made the announcement at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and a European electric bus Manufacturer.

About 3 months ago, Islamabad’s “first” EV charging point was installed by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) at one of their petrol stations on Jinnah Avenue. It bears mentioning, however, that it was in fact, the second EV charging station in Islamabad. The first EV charging point was installed by BMW in Kohsar Market, F-6 almost 3 years ago.

Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan told the media about 3 months ago that the government plans to set up 24 electric vehicle charging points throughout Pakistan. The minister stated that the government is applying firm policies and strategies to curtail air pollution.

The minister also stated in the same conversation that these said steps are being taken to encourage the masses to opt for electric vehicles in the future, to normalize the use of electric vehicles and reduce air pollution. He further added that the plan is to expedite the materialization of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan vision.