Xiaomi Unveils Redmi K30S With Snapdragon 865 And 144Hz Display for $390

Redmi has launched a new flagship Smartphone dubbed the K30S. Over the past few weeks, the smartphone has been leaked extensively and was being touted as a rebranded Mi 10T. It turns out the rumors were true. Redmi K30S has been launched as a rebranded Mi 10T for markets where Redmi phones are more popular.

Design and Display

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a tiny punch-hole camera.

The triple-sensor main camera sits on the back in a rectangular cutout.

Internals and Storage

The handset is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC topped with the speedy UFS 3.1/LPDDR5 memory. Like the Mi 10T, it will be available in two memory variants:

8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage

8 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage

It does not come with an SD card slot for memory expansion. On the software front, it runs MIUI 12 fresh out of the box on top of Android 10.

Cameras

The Redmi K30S features a triple sensor camera setup with a 64 MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro camera. It does not come with a telephoto zoom lens, which is disappointing.

For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a whopping 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It will be available for sale by 11th November for $390.

Specifications