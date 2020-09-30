Xiaomi Mi 10T & 10T Pro Launched as “True Flagships” of 2020

Continuing with its tradition of ever-expanding smartphone lineups, Xiaomi has officially introduced the Mi 10T series including the Mi 10T 5G, 10T Pro 5G, and the 10T Lite. Unlike the Mi 10T Lite, the Mi 10T and 10T Pro are flagship devices with improvements in almost every aspect compared to the base Mi 10.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Xiaomi is also including a specially developed anti-bacterial case alongside both phones.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the Mi 10T and 10T Pro are almost completely identical. Both phones have a 6.67-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. There is a tiny punch-hole camera in the corner and the bezels are incredibly small as well. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side which doubles as a power button.

There is a large triple-camera setup on the glass back housed in a rectangular cutout.

Internals and Storage

The internals are virtually the same as well. Both feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC and speedy UFS 3.1/LPDDR5 memory for fast app launch and switching speeds. Storage and RAM options go up to 8GB/128GB for the Mi 10T, but the Mi 10T Pro also has an additional 8GB/256GB memory variant.

You get the latest version of MIUI 12 fresh out of the box on top of Android 10.

Cameras

This is where the main difference between the two phones lies. The Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP main sensor, whereas the Mi 10T is limited to a 64MP shooter. The rest of the setup is identical, including a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 5MP macro camera. The lack of a telephoto zoom lens is disappointing for a flagship device, but both cameras are loaded with features including long exposure, night mode, and more. Both are capable of up to 8K video recording.

The front camera inside the punch-hole cutout is a 20MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 5,000 mAh battery is equipped with 33W fast charging and a new charging method called MMT which brings up to 15% faster-charging speeds. This should be able to charge a dead battery up to 100% in less than an hour. The 33W charger will be included in the box.

The company is also offering a 65W GaN charger for just 30 Euros that can charge the phone even faster.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T will start at only €500, whereas the Mi 10T Pro will cost €600.

Specifications