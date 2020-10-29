Volvo to Introduce Fuel-Efficient UD Quester Trucks in Pakistan

In the latest update shared by a renowned automotive journalist, Hanif Memon, it has been revealed that Volvo Pakistan Limited (VPL) has decided to import UD Questor Commercial Trucks to Pakistan.

UD Trucks Corporation is a Japanese truck manufacturer that has appointed VPL as the authorized importer of UD trucks in Pakistan.

The truck that they will be importing to Pakistan as a CBU is called the Quester. The Quester truck is offered in several versions all over the world but, reportedly, VPL will be bringing in the CKE version to Pakistan.

The CKE version is a cargo transporter that has an 8.0 liter, straight 6 cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine co-developed by Volvo, that makes 330 horsepower and 1,200 newton/meters of torque, and can be mated to a 6-speed or a 9-speed manual gearbox.

The specialty of this engine is that it is an incredibly low revving engine. It has a redline of 3000 RPM and it can idle below 500 RPM while standing still. And the Massive torque number implies that it can carry or tow an incredible amount of weight at low RPM, for incredibly long distances without skipping a beat, all while sipping fuel at an incredibly frugal rate.

Furthermore, as per various truckers across the globe, these trucks have a “bulletproof reliability”. UD Trucks come with the brand tag line of “Ultimate Dependability” which is supported by various positive reviews that the brand has gotten over the years.

Volvo has been around in the Pakistani market for a fair number of years and has been regarded as one of the best in the heavy vehicle industry of Pakistan. Being as they are now the importers of UD Trucks, the current heavy vehicle market is in for another tough competitor.