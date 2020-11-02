Govt Considering to Launch an Electric Train from Islamabad Airport to Murree

Earlier today, Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry announced via Twitter that the government is currently studying a proposal to start a fully automated electric train service that goes from Islamabad Airport to Murree.

“The next major project is the electric automatic train from Islamabad Airport to Murree. The study of which has started and a meeting has been held with the planning ministry in this regard,” the minister said in the tweet released earlier today.

The said tweet was released in response to the tweet sent out by Radio Pakistan’s official Twitter channel that commented on the electric bus service plans of the Ministry of Information. Fawad Chaudhry also announced that almost 38 electric buses are set to start rolling on the roads of the capital city starting from December.

Fawad Chaudhry once again reminded the attendees that the government is on a fast track in the process of normalizing electric public transport in the country, as two MoUs have already been signed with two major electric bus manufacturers who are set to bring major investment and set up production plants in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry commented that this will bring prosperity to the country, create work opportunities, and also play a huge role in saving the environment. Commenting on the train project, the minister said that it will “change the face of tourism and travel” in Pakistan.