Islamabad to Get Over 3 Dozen Electric Buses by December

Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday, that 38 electric buses are set to start rolling on the roads of the capital city starting from December. Thereby, Islamabad shall become the first city in Pakistan to have an environmentally friendly mode of public transportation.

In an MoU signing ceremony between the Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and the CEO of a European Electric Bus Manufacturing Company EGV last Monday, the minister told the media that the said manufacturer will invest $4 billion to set up an electric bus manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

He also reminded the media that it is the second massive MoU signing in the pursuit to introduce electric buses to Pakistan, as 2 months ago, Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service also formed an alliance with Skywell Automobile, a Chinese automaker, to introduce electric buses in Pakistan.

In the same session, the minister announced that the federal government will import 120 electric buses before the end of 2020 and that the local manufacturing of the electric buses shall begin by 2021.

He also recapped that the government has decided to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on motorways across the country. He said that the country shall see progress on this particular front within the coming 6 months.