PM Imran to Inaugurate CPEC City on 18 November

Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to initiate the development work of Rashakai City, another mega project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), on 18 November.

Federal Defense Minister, Pervez Khattak, confirmed the news while addressing a press briefing in Nowshera.

According to details, the Rashakai CPEC City will consist of commercial zones, educational institutions, sports facilities, apartment complexes, public buildings, a golf course, and a theme park.

Khattak said that CPEC City will create thousands of employment opportunities for the residents of Nowshera and other adjoining cities.

In September, PM Imran had also launched the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The Rashakai SEZ will create around 200,000 jobs for local residents after its completion.

It is also expected to raise $1.2 billion through annual product sales and will account for 2.3% of the provincial GDP. It will earn the province a whopping $29 billion in the next 25 years as well. It will also generate $4.9 billion in indirect taxes.