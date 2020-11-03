Punjab Govt Announces ‘Rehmat-Ul-Alameen’ Scholarship Program Worth Rs. 500 Million

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has announced ‘Rahmat-ul-Alameen’ scholarships worth Rs. 500 million.

According to details, Rs. 250 million have been earmarked for top position holders at all educational levels in the province while Rs. 250 million have been allocated for matric students who do not possess the means to continue their education.

CM Punjab revealed this during a Seerat conference organized under the Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week being observed following the publication of blasphemous cartoons in a weekly French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, and subsequent Islamophobic remarks given by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

While addressing the Seerat conference, CM Punjab said that reverence with Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is part of the faith of all Muslims around the world, adding that disrespecting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on the pretext of freedom of expression will not be tolerated.

He also condemned the publication of blasphemous cartoons in France and called on the United Nations to put an end to activities around the world which involve disrespecting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and all other Prophets.