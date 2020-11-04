CDWP Approved 4 Projects Worth Rs. 3.69 Billion

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Wednesday chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. CDWP approved 04 projects worth Rs. 3.69 billion and agreed for 02 projects worth Rs. 33.49 billion.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to Health, Physical Planning & Housing, Education, and Mass Media were presented in the meeting.

Three projects related to health were presented in the meeting.

“Construction of 50 Bedded Hospital Including Hostels, Residential Accommodation, Medical Equipment, Ambulances & other Vehicles at Pasni” worth Rs.508.20 million was approved by CDWP. This project will provide medical treatment facilities to the common people in Pasni including its surrounding areas at minimal cost and also includes construction and residential accommodation for doctors and paramedical staff.

CDWP agreed for the project namely “Sehat Sahulat Program 2nd Revision” worth Rs. 31935.005 million. This project envisages the provision of social health protection against catastrophic health expenditure to all marginalized families of Pakistan living below the poverty line of USD2.00 per day. Sehat Sahulat Program is under implementation in all districts of Pakistan including districts of Balochistan, Punjab, AJK, Gb and Islamabad Capital Territory.

It also agreed for another Project titled “Japanese Grant Assistance for COVID-19 Response” worth Rs. 1562.40 million. This project envisages the procurement of critical care medical equipment and supplies for the up-gradation of existing healthcare facilities all over the country. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, this project’s funding will be extended by the Government of Japan.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting namely “Environment, Social Safeguard & Design Studies to prepare Sub-Project of SOP-II of Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project” worth Rs. 661.76 million was approved in the meeting.

The Environment and Social safeguard studies and design are identified by the environmental and social policy of the AIIB and the World Bank as prerequisites for securing sustainable funds for water supply and sewerage infrastructure development, proposed under component 2 of the project.

A project related to Mass media presented titled “Development Communications 2nd Revised” worth Rs. 616.401 million was approved by CDWP. The project is for the promotion and projection of development projects, policies, and programs of the Government.

Mass Media section also presented one Position Paper namely “PTV Terrestrial Digitalization DTMB Demonstration Project” worth Rs. 3756.918 million, which was approved in the meeting.

A project related to the Education Government of Balochistan named “Establishment of Cadet College, Kharan, Balochistan” worth Rs. 1908 million was approved in the meeting.

CDWP approved two more Position papers namely “Contraction of Small Storage Dams in District Khuzdar” worth Rs. 3056.07 million and “26 MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project, District Sakrdu” worth Rs. 8616.01 million.