FBR Establishes E-Auction Portal for Customs Department

The purchasers of goods offered for auction by the customs department will be sold to the bidders electronically without physically visiting the customs warehouses or Model Customs Collectorates (MCCs) through a new system of electronic auction (E-Auction) launched Thursday.

The FBR has issued an SRO.1174 (I)/2020 to notify Electronic Auction Rules 2020 here on Thursday.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a new online bidding procedure for the bidders to purchase goods electronically from the Customs department of overstayed goods or confiscated/ seized goods.

Under the new procedure, the FBR will establish an e-auction portal for the bidders. The “bid” means the price offered at the e-auction portal for the goods put to auction separately or in lots or in a combination of lots by a bidder registered with customs computerized system.

According to the new procedure for the bidders of overstayed goods, there would be e-Registration of the bidders. Any person holding a valid CNIC or NICOP may get himself registered as a bidder by submitting the electronic form available at e-auction portal of the system against the prescribed fee for the processing of registration.

The system shall acknowledge the registration of the person as a bidder by allocating him a Unique Identification/Registration Number and transmitting the same at his valid e-mail address and Mobile number. At the time of registration processing officer may verify the registration particulars and may reject the registration on valid grounds.

The online auction proceedings shall be initiated by the Assistant or Deputy Collector (Auction) or by any other officer authorized by the Collector.

The information regarding the goods under auction shall be provided or displayed at the auction portal against each Unique Auction Number. It may include; details/ descriptions of auctionable goods; quantity/units as the case may be; high definition images of the goods; lab or other reports (if any); NOC or conditions or restrictions as per Import Policy Order or Export Policy order or any other laws applicable thereon; ( auction starting and finishing date and time; auctionable goods location; mode of the auction, whether “As is where is basis” or “on weight basis” or any other mode; opening value of the goods for the bid.

After completion of examination and assessment, the goods shall be displayed at the auction portal for inviting bids by the Assistant or Deputy Collector (Auction). Once displayed at the auction portal the lot shall be available for online bidding and, will be available for 72 hours from the time of receipt of the first bid and the time will be displayed against each lot at e-auction portal.

The system will be displaying the highest bid each time on receipt of a higher bid. After the completion of the bidding time of 72 hours, the highest bids/offers received against the reserved price will be processed for approval or rejection by the concerned Assistant or Deputy Collector (Auction) or the Additional Collector (Auction) as per laid down criteria, FBR stated.

The bids received will be considered by the Assistant or Deputy Collector (Auction) within the next 72 hours’ time to accept or reject the same. All cases, where no decision is taken within the stipulated time, the same shall be assigned to the Additional Collector (Auction) for a decision.

If no decision is taken by the Additional Collector within seventy-two hours, then the bid shall be auto-rejected by the system. In case of acceptance of a bid, the system shall calculate the duties and taxes and other charges, PSID will be generated for payment and the same will be displayed to the successful bidder and the AC or DC auction.

If the successful bidder does not deposit the payable amount within seventy-two hours, then the system shall select the second-highest bid and mark the same to the Assistant or Deputy Collector (Auction) or the Additional Collector for a decision within the time stipulated.

In case of rejection of the second-highest bid by the Assistant or Deputy Collector (Auction) or the Additional Collector (Auction) as the case may be, the system shall not mark the third-highest bid to the authority. However, in case of non-payment for the second-highest bid, the system shall forward the third-highest bid to the authority for a decision, FBR added.

The collector will be empowered to cancel the whole proceeding of an auction without assigning any reason; recall the proceedings and recover the goods even after delivery of goods if it is proved that there has been a deliberate attempt to cause loss to the public exchequer; restrict or refuse the entry of persons to the premises where an auction is held or their taking part in the auction; can disallow or deregister the User ID of the bidder through e-portal on reasonable grounds and Collector can put the auction of certain goods/ vehicles on hold in case of order from any court.

The Assistant and Deputy Collector (Auction) shall have the authority to send the goods under auction for re-examination or/and revision of reserved price. If no bid is received against a lot in five subsequent auctions (Unique Auction Lot Number), then the auctionable goods may either be marked for re-auction or revision of reserved price by the Authorized Officer. In case of non-payment by a successful bidder after the approval of the bid by the authority, the system shall disable the user-ID and the CNIC for a period of two years.

During that time period, the bidder will not be able to login to the auction portal of the WeBOC nor will his case be considered and allowed by the Collector of Customs. After the expiry of two years, the blacklisted person will request the Collector for a reconsideration of his case for de-blocking.

The following goods shall not be put to auction and be sold or disposed of in the manner as prescribed by the Board, namely:- arms and ammunition; liquor /narcotics and like goods; confiscated books, written material which is obscene, subversive, anti-state or anti-religious; and diplomatic cargo.