Wasim Akram Wants to See Pakistani & Indian Cricketers Together in PSL & IPL

Former Pakistani cricket team captain, Wasim Akram, has wished to see Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During an interview with the Indian news agency, ANI, Akram said that sports should not be a victim of politics. He added that cricketers from across the border should be allowed to feature in each other’s leagues.

“I have always believed that sports shouldn’t be politicized, but that is a government subject of both countries, and it won’t be apt for me to say anything,” he said.

The legendary fast-bowler acknowledged that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is an international brand and that Pakistani players like Babar Azam, should be part of it.

Regarding Azam’s comparison with Kohli, Akram said the former is undoubtedly a world-class batsman but emphasized the need for consistency from the young captain.

“I wouldn’t like to make any comparison but having said that, I would like to add that Babar Azam is an exceptional talent, he has shown his excellence in all formats, but in patches,” said the former skipper.

He also added that Azam should take the comparison positively and try to perform constantly like Kohli.