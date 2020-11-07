Microsoft Confirms Another Windows 10 Blue Screen of Death Bug

Microsoft and Intel have confirmed yet another bug in one of the latest versions of Windows 10 that causes the blue screen of death if you try to plug in a Thunderbolt NVMe SSD. This bug affects Windows versions between the May 2020 (2004 version) update all the way to the recently released October update (20H2).

The Windows maker said in a blog post:

On affected devices, when plugging in a Thunderbolt NVMe SSD you might receive a stop error with a blue screen and “DRIVER_VERIFIER_DMA_VIOLATION (e6) An illegal DMA operation was attempted by a driver being verified.” Affected Windows 10 devices will have at least one Thunderbolt port.

Microsoft is now putting a compatibility hold on the affected Windows 10 versions and advises against manually updating to 2004 and 20H2 releases. The relating drivers and firmware versions are put on hold as well.

This year’s rollout of Windows 10 appears to be a lot slower than previous years. Many are yet to receive the 2004 update, let alone the 20H2 update, though now it seems that it should come as good news to Windows 10 users.

We strongly advise checking for relevant bugs before updating to any Windows 10 versions.