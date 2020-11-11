FBR Inks MoU with NADRA for Real-time Verification of CNICs

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to automate the tax collection system to facilitate the taxpayers, the Federal Board of Revenue under the guidance of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue has signed an MoU with NADRA for real-time verification of CNICs and associated details.

Linking NADRA and FBR systems will help improve FBR’s service delivery standards for taxpayers as it will help to automate tax refunds prefill data in withholding statements and tax returns.

It will also promote ease of doing business by saving time spent in regulatory compliance. In addition, this data linkage will facilitate the onward linking of FBR’s system with other organizations. This has a huge potential for the identification of persons who are either outside the tax net or conceal their income and assets.