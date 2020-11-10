FBR Claims to Have Assets, Income & Expenditure Data For Everyone

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday conveyed to all citizens of Pakistan that the FBR has information of all kinds of assets, income, and expenditures of persons not filing their income tax returns and now non-filers cannot hide their assets and income.

The 2nd Edition of ‘IRIS’ portal ‘Maloomat’ (tax profiling system), containing data of 53 million citizens, giving access to the filers and non-filers to the information about their assets and bank accounts. FBR IRIS portal ‘Maloomat’ is being regularly updated. All persons filing returns for 2020 are suggested to seek assistance.

The information is indicative and represents the data, inter alia, available at the FBR, sources said.

In a message/warning to all citizens of the country, the FBR stated that the FBR has acquired vital information about the income and expenditure of filers and non-filers. “Can’t Hide Anymore: Avail Yourself of Last Chance”, FBR warned.

The last date for filing income tax returns (tax year 2020) has been extended up to December 8, 2020.

The FBR has further informed the citizens that every citizen can view such information by clicking on FBR-taxray. Three options are available:

Return filer but not declaring any taxable income click for declaring correct facts;

NTN holder not filing a return as required under law click for filing the tax return

Unregistered paying withholding tax click for registration and filing the tax return.

In June 2019, the FBR and National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) launched ”Tax Profiling System”. Both filers and non-filers have been allowed to do asset inquiry by accessing the Nadra website or FBR portal being launched. The online FBR tax profiling system has enabled 53 million people to check their bank details, properties, utility bills, and travel history data.

The objective is to facilitate citizens to know about their data available with the government and make corrections accordingly. This data containing information about the lavished lifestyle of people, expensive wealth, huge expenditure, and undeclared information, can be used for assessment purposes.

The data is spread over 2 portals; Nadra and FBR websites. It contains information about bank accounts, properties, travel history, utilities, etc, of 53 million citizens. Anyone can access one’s own data to check one’s details.

The FBR Tax Profiling System allows the citizens to view their profile created by correlating their data from multiple data sources of assets, expenses, and lifestyles available with the government of Pakistan. Non-tax filers are especially encouraged to view their tax profiles and become part of the tax system.

The portal will be helpful for people as they might know what information is available with the government and they can correct their return filing data if it is incorrect. The information available on both the portals – one created by NADRA and another by the FBR – could be obtained by following the login process after replying to some system-generated questions.