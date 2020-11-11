Khushdil and Haider Set to Dethrone Pollard & Russell as Biggest 6-Hitters of 2020

Pakistan cricket has been criticized over the past few years for its approach in limited-overs cricket. The lack of big-hitters has been apparent in the side as they fail to post huge totals on the board regularly. Since the retirement of Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq, the management has been looking to fill the void.

Out of the top 8 ODI teams in the world, only Pakistan have failed to register a score in excess of 400. Pakistan’s highest score of 399 against Zimbabwe in 2018. As per the requirements of modern-day cricket, the team needs players who can score at a high run rate while maintaining the balance.

In Khushdil Shah and Haider Ali, Pakistan have found two gems who possess the skill to play aggressively at the international level. Khushdil Shah has already showcased his talent with the bat in the PSL, the National T20 Cup, and the third T20I against Zimbabwe.

Haier Ali’s T20I career has gotten off to a bright start as well. He has scored 2 half-centuries in 4 matches already.

In the list of most sixes hit this year in T20s, Khushdil Shah is only behind the West Indian duo of Kieron Pollard and Andre Russel with 42 sixes to his name, while Haider Ali is at the tenth spot with 37 sixes. Here’s the list:

Player Innings Sixes Kieron Pollard (WI) 20 47 Andre Russell (WI) 24 47 Khushdil Shah (Pak) 24 42 Marcus Stoinis (Aus) 32 41 Lendl Simmons (WI) 18 40 Alex Hales (Eng) 28 40 Quinton De Kock (RSA) 21 39 Eoin Morgan (Eng) 22 39 Nicholas Pooran (WI) 28 38 Haider Ali (Pak) 21 37

The list contains 4 West Indian players, 2 Pakistanis, 2 England stars and one each from South Africa and Australia.

Khushdil and Haider both possess the ability to perform at the highest level and help the national team register big scores. The management should provide their full backing to the rising stars and give them ample opportunities to make a name for themselves at the biggest stage.