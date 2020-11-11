Multan Sultans Announce Replacements For Mahmudullah & Vince

Joe Denly and Brendan Taylor will be replacing Mahmudullah Riyad and James Vince in the Multan Sultans squad for the Pakistan Super League 2020 playoffs.

Both Mahmudullah and Vince tested positive for COVID-19 in their pre-departure tests that were conducted in Bangladesh and England, respectively.

England all-rounder, Joe Denly, will join Sultans subject to Covid-19 clearance. Denly has played for Karachi Kings in previous PSL editions. He was also selected by the Sultans for PSL 2019 but could not take eventually take part due to national duty.

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman, Brendan Taylor, will join the squad after he was picked by Multan Sultans on Tuesday. Taylor has previously played for Lahore Qalandars.

Recent Player Updates

An individual has been shifted to an isolation room within the team hotel after his COVID-19 test returned positive.

As per the PCB COVID-19 protocols, he should have traveled to Karachi only after receiving a negative result from the home test. However, upon arrival in Karachi, the PCB Medical and Sports Sciences received his positive result, following which he was quarantined immediately.

The individual will now stay in isolation until he returns two negative tests.

The playoffs will be played from 14-17 November.

