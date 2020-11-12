LSM Output Increased by 4.81% in Q1FY21

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 4.81 percent for July to September 2020-21 compared to July to September 2019-20, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 133.02 points from July to September 2020-21 against 126.92 points during the same period of the preceding year.

According to provisional Quantum Index numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output increased by 7.65 percent for September 2020 compared to September 2019, and 10.09 percent compared to August 2020.

The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and Ministry of Industries depicted that OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of 4.76 percent in September 2020 against the previous month and negative 2.84 percent growth was recorded year-on-year in September 2020 against September 2019.

ALSO READ

LSM Registers a 10.2% Decrease in FY2020

The data showed that the ministry of industry-related sectors witnessed an increase of 10.8 percent in September 2020 against August 2020 on the month-on-month basis, while on the year-on-year basis it registered a growth of 7.92 percent in September 2020 as compared with the same month of 2019.

The PBS data showed that LSM related data from the BOS witnessed an increase of 9.43 percent on the month-on-month basis in September 2020 against the previous month and on a year-on-year basis, BOS witnessed a growth of 9.34 percent in September 2020 against September 2019.

The production in July to September 2020-21 as compared to July-September 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages, tobacco, coke, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products, fertilizers, rubber, paper and board while it decreased in automobiles, iron and steel products, wood products as well as electronics and leather products.

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 2.08 percent. Food, beverages, and tobacco witnessed a growth of 12.99 percent, coke & petroleum products 2.75 percent, pharmaceuticals 13.41 percent, chemicals 9.57 percent, non-metallic mineral products 22.17 percent, paper and board 10.35 percent, and rubber products 8.24 percent during July-September 2020-21 compared to the same period last year.

The sectors showing decline during July to September 2020-21 compared to July to September 2019-20 included automobiles output falling 5.74 percent, iron and steel products 8.06 percent, electronics 20.75 percent, engineering products 37.15, leather products 44.70 percent, and wood products 69.72 percent.

ALSO READ

Ministry of Commerce Demands a New Formula to Estimate Large Scale Manufacturing Output

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 2.75 percent as its output went up from 3.365 billion liters during July to September 2019-20 to 3.457 billion liters in July-September 2020-21, On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum sector witnessed a decline of 2.84 percent as its output decreased from 1.186 billion liters in September 2019 to 1.153 billion liters in September 2020.

High-speed diesel witnessed 10.2 percent growth as its output remained 1.396 billion liters during July to September 2020-21 compared to 1.267 billion liters during the same period of last year, and witnessed a 1.94 percent decline in September 2020-21 and remained 451 million liters compared to 460 million liters during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed a 1 percent decline in output and remained 228.15 million liters in September 2020 compared to 230.45 million liters in September 2019 and with a 0.73 percent decline in July to September 2020-21 and remained 669.91 million liters compared to 674.8 million liters during the same period of last year.

Motor spirit witnessed a 5.38 percent increase in September 2020 and remained 272.57 million liters compared to 258.667 million in September 2019 and witnessed 18.04 percent growth in July to September 2020-21 and remained 818.236 million liters compared to 693.17 million liters during the same period of last year.

LPG witnessed 9.65 percent growth in September 2020 and remained 63 million compared to 57 million liters in September 2019 and with a 7.95 percent growth in July to September 2020-21 and remained 201 million liters compared to 187 million liters during the same period of last year.

Jet fuel oil witnessed a 36.52 percent decline in September 2020 and remained 48.61 million liters compared to 76.58 million liters in September 2019 and witnessed a 42 percent decline in July-September 2020-21 and remained 132.4 million liters compared to 231 million liters during the same period of last year.

Cement witnessed 22.81 percent growth from July to September 2020-21 and remained 11.3 million tonnes compared to 9.20 million tonnes during the same period of last year and registered 21.32 percent growth in September 2020 and remained 4.1 million tonnes compared to 3.4 million tones during the same period of last year.

Tractors witnessed 17.17 percent growth from July to September 2020-21 and remained 11.23 million compared to 9.58 million during the same period of last year and registered 13.42 percent increase in September 2020 and remained 4.55 million compared to 4.01 million during the same period of last year.