SBP Orders Payment Platforms to Block Subscriptions for Indian Content

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued orders for blocking payments for the subscription of Indian content in Pakistan, including Zee5 video-on-demand service, a circular issued to the heads of the banks and payment system providers stated on Thursday.

SBP’s Payment System Department (PSD) has asked banks, electronic money institutions, payment system operators, and other payment system providers to block payments for such platforms.

“We are in receipt of a letter from the Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan; whereby, they have instructed to stop different modes of payments, such as credit cards for subscribing Indian content in Pakistan, including Zee5 video-on-demand service,” the circular read.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Exposes India’s ‘Malicious Propaganda’ on Kartarpur Corridor

Further adding, “In this regard, it is advised to ensure meticulous compliance of aforementioned instructions of the Government of Pakistan and submit compliance status to PSD, SBP by November 13.”

Zee5 is an Indian digital entertainment platform. It offers an-over-the-top (OTT) platform for streaming shows and movies ranging from national to regional cinema.