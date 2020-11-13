Zong Introduces International Roaming Bundle for Malaysia

Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider Zong 4G has introduced another international roaming offer for its postpaid customers traveling to Malaysia. Zong’s postpaid customers will now be able to stay connected to their loved ones back at home at incredibly affordable rates as they travel to Malaysia.

The Malaysia postpaid international roaming bundle gives the subscribers 30 Minutes, 30 SMSs, and 1GB of Data for a period of 30 days at the affordable cost of PKR 3,000 plus tax only. To subscribe to the offer, the Zong 4G postpaid users can visit the nearest franchise or CSC, or Zong’s Online Shop.

“Malaysia is the top destination for Pakistanis for business and leisure,” said Zong 4G’s official spokesperson. “Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis live, study, and work there, so connectivity between the two countries is crucial. Zong 4G’s international roaming offer for Malaysia effectively caters to that need by making connectivity affordable.”

Zong 4G’s industry-leading international roaming offers have been helping customers to always stay connected with their loved ones in Pakistan as they travel abroad, especially amid the current coronavirus crisis. Prior to the Malaysia bundle, Zong has introduced international roaming offers for Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other countries.