Pakistan Provides Proof of Indian Terrorism to UNSC Permanent Members

Pakistan has provided proof of Indian involvement in sponsoring acts of terrorism within Pakistan to envoys of the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) permanent member countries, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Monday.

The ambassadors were briefed at the FO about India’s intentions in addition to being provided a dossier containing evidence of the same.

India’s action and adventurism pose a danger to regional peace, the FO spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, said.

In a separate statement, the spokesperson rubbished New Delhi’s attempt to obfuscate the dossier that exposes India’s role in fanning violence in Pakistan.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ denial of the irrefutable evidence provided by Pakistan on Indian state sponsorship of terrorism. Fully exposed, India has typically resorted to sophistry, obfuscation, and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of an old litany of charges, however, will not change facts,” he said.

The spokesperson further stated that the dossier presented by Pakistan extensively documents India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing, and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan. He added that Pakistan has removed India’s façade for the world to see.

“The world is also familiar with ‘saffron terror’ orchestrated and unleashed by RSS-BJP against Muslims in India and against Pakistan. It is the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account & take steps against Indian nationals involved in patronage of terrorist entities,” Chaudhry said.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a joint press conference with DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar, in which the two presented substantial evidence regarding India’s patronage of different militant groups’ plans to carry out attacks in Pakistan. The evidence included multiple audios, video clips, and documents in which Indian handlers had passed on instructions to terrorists in Pakistan.