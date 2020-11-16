School Buses Bought By Previous Govt Without Due Process Still Rusting in Islamabad

Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are yet to hire drivers to operate all 200 buses that were procured two years ago as the buses continue to rust in parking lots of different federally administered schools and colleges.

According to details, these buses were purchased in 2018 under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Program without getting prior approval for the sanctioned posts of drivers, helping staff, and budget for fuel. The PML-N government reportedly carried out the monetary transaction hastily just prior to the end of the 5-year tenure.

During an official briefing at the FDE last week, the newly appointed Director General FDE, Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, was also briefed about the matter.

In an official statement issued after the briefing, Dr. Malik said that the FDE and Ministry of Education will soon resolve the issue to provide relief to the students.

On the other hand, Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, while vowing to resolve the issue soon, has also confirmed that a committee had recommended either to receive approval from the government for the new posts or to outsource the operations of the buses.

He added that the Ministry has not taken a final decision yet as it is considering some other options to bring the unused buses under operation.