American Airlines Removes Muslim Woman From Flight For Making A ‘Passenger Uncomfortable’

A Jordanian-American Muslim woman was offloaded from an American Airlines flight at Newark airport after a passenger complained about her.

Amani Al Khatatbeh, an activist and a blogger from New Jersey, was on a Charlotte-bound flight on 14 November when a passenger told the staff that she made him feel ‘uncomfortable’.

Without giving her a chance to clarify, the staff promptly asked Al Khatatbeh to leave the plane. Upon her refusal, the police were called in to remove her.

Meanwhile, Al Khatatbeh insisted that both she and the complainant be disembarked for questioning.

The activist, who had run for Congress this year, started a Facebook Live video, filming the entire incident. As is evident from the video, other passengers shouted at the airways staff in her favor, asking for the complainant to be removed as well.

She also tweeted about the incident:

I had the craziest experience in TSA this morning. An entitled white man behind me insisted on cutting me in line because I was “still taking my shoes off.” When I said he could wait like everyone else, he started going off about how he’s “pre check” and “first class” 1/3 — AMANI (@AMANI2020) November 14, 2020

Recounting the ‘racist’ incident on social media, Al Khatatbeh said she was unfairly removed from the aircraft after a passenger in the first-class harassed her.

“They’re taking his word for it. They are literally coming to remove me instead of removing both of us, for example, or removing him,” she said.

He then proceeded to not only shove his things before mine, but then RUN THROUGH THE MACHINE and TSA did NOTHING! Not only did they not do anything, a TSA officer had the audacity to tell ME to “cut it out.” 2/3 — AMANI (@AMANI2020) November 14, 2020

The blogger said things began to go wrong when the man at TSA security cut her in line.

“An entitled white man behind me insisted on cutting me in line because I was “still taking my shoes off. When I said he could wait like everyone else, he started going off about how he’s “pre-check” and “first-class,” she tweeted.

Al Khatatbeh was arrested and charged with trespassing and delaying transportation. American Airlines said it is investigating the incident.