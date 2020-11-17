Oppo Takes on Google Glass With AR Glasses 2021

Oppo’s Inno Day event kicked off today where the Chinese tech giant unveiled several new technologies including the rollable display phone. Last year, the company unveiled AR glasses and Oppo is now back with a much-improved version called AR Glasses 2021.

Last year’s glasses resembled a VR headset, but this time around, the AR glasses look much more like casual eyewear. Oppo says that the new AR Glasses 2021 are 75% lighter than before and connecting it to an Oppo Find X2 via USB C gets a major performance boost thanks to its flagship specs.

The display has 53% better contrast, 98% better brightness uniformity, and 40% improved pixels per degree compared to last year’s glasses thanks to Birdbath optical solution. Speaking of the display, it is a 0.71-inch OLED panel that gets light refracted through a stereoscope to the eye. There is also a large-amplitude speaker built-in.

You can use your phone as a touchpad once it is paired with the glasses and it can also track your hands and fingers. It can recognize 21 different markers on a single hand.

The glasses can provide a theater-like viewing experience for AR live streaming content or local HD videos. It also supports AR-based online games, virtual furniture placement in your home, or taking AR pictures that capture real-life and virtual scenes at the same time.

There is no word on a launch date or pricing yet, but since the glasses have been officially showcased, it will not be long before they are up for sale.