Court Makes an Example Out of Serial Child Rapist Who Threatened the Police

The court of an Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) on Wednesday awarded the death sentence to Sohail Ayaz three times under the charges of pedophilia, sexually assaulting minors, and filming the horrendous incidents.

Besides capital punishment, the court also sentenced him to three counts of life imprisonment and a penalty of Rs. 500,000.

An accomplice of the criminal was awarded a seven-year imprisonment sentence along with an Rs. 100,000 fine. Sohail Ayaz has been found guilty of sexually assaulting various children and releasing their videos on the dark web.

He was imprisoned in the United Kingdom for four years on the same charges and was facing a trial in Italy for sexually abusing minors.

The Rawalpindi Police briefed the Senate’s Standing Committee in December 2019 that the child recovered from the house of Sohail Ayaz was sexually assaulted by him.

The police have matched the DNA sample of Sohail Ayaz with the child, which helped in verifying the charges.

Briefing the house on the case, Rawalpindi Police official apprised that the accused, a 46-year old male namely Sohail Ayaz, was a Chartered Accountant by profession

“Around 100,000 pornographic images were found from his personal computer,” police informed the Senate panel.

Police have also recovered proof of child trafficking from the Mobile data of the accused.

Regarding the modus operandi of the criminal, the police informed, “He used to lure in young boys of age 8-15 years, mostly street vendors selling eggs or Qehwa, by offering them money or jobs and used to intoxicate them through Hash and Ice.”