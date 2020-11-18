Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to Feature a 50MP Main Camera: Leak

The Mi 11 series is going to be Xiaomi’s next big flagship release in 2021. So far, we’ve heard that Mi 11 Pro will have a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and now more details have appeared regarding the display as well as its camera setup.

The leak comes from none other than Digital Chat Station, who claims that the camera setup will include a 50MP main sensor alongside a 12MP telephoto camera. As for software, it will boot MIUI 12 and will have support for AI HDR enhancements and MEMC. This was revealed from a screenshot of the internal beta firmware.

The screenshot also shows that Xiaomi is working on features to enhance photos and videos through AI. AI will also be used to detect objects in front of the camera and provide the HDR effect needed. According to the leakster, this is something the Oppo Find X2 Pro already has.

The leaskter also adds that he is unsure what sort of camera sensor will be used for the telephoto lens. It could either be a 12MP sensor or a 48MP Quad-Bayer sensor that applies 4-to-1 binning. And lastly, he mentions that the base Mi 11’s camera setup will likely be different from the Mi 11 Pro’s combo.