Karachi Port Trust Signs Agreement With Singaporean Company for Development of Pipeline Facility

Karachi Port Trust joins hands with Pakistan Railways to sign an agreement with Singaporean LNG Easy (Pvt) Limited for the development of a Virtual Pipeline facility.

LNG Easy Singapore is already in this business and is successfully operating similar projects in China, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

KPT shall allocate suitable berths for this purpose and arrangements are underway for the transportation of ISO tanks to upcountry through Pakistan Railways which will further enhance the revenue stream for both KPT and Pakistan Railways.

The process involves the transfer of LNG from ships to ISO tanks through a Mobile Filling Platform (MFP) and thereafter to their respective destinations. LNG Easy and Metrogas will re-gasify the LNG at end-user premises and will also provide gas storage units.

Aiming at meeting gas shortage in Pakistan through a rapid practical LNG Virtual Pipeline solution, it is expected to result in the provision of much-needed fuel for commercial, industrial and residential sectors of the country. This is also in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the present government and it will surely result in economic, social, and industrial development much needed by the country.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed had agreed in principle in 2019 to work together on this project during a meeting held at KPT. Chairman KPT spearheaded the project and facilitated the same through coordination with all the concerned stakeholders.

The LNG Virtual Pipeline can be the driving force to unlock the LNG market in Pakistan by providing accessible and affordable energy to SMEs and the common man.

KPT’s vision is to provide the impetus to private investors and consumers to establish strategic storages across the country ultimately leading to onshore LNG.