PSL 2016-2020: The Entire Stat Collection of the Best PSL Performances

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League came to a conclusion with Karachi Kings winning their first PSL title by defeating Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium Karachi.

The fifth edition of PSL is one of the most important tournaments in history because it was held entirely in Pakistan. The tournament itself had to face some issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the overall quality of cricket on display was nothing short of amazing.

ALSO READ

Shadab Khan to Lead PSL’s Team of the Tournament

The quality and standard of the league has been improving year after year and it promises to be one of the biggest products in world cricket.

Four different teams have held the trophy since the inception of PSL, with Islamabad United winning it twice, and Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings winning it once. There have been some amazing individual performances throughout all the editions.

Let’s have a look at the best performers in the league in all five seasons:

Most Runs

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Kamran Akmal (PZ) 56 1,537 29.00 138.34 Babar Azam (KK) 47 1,516 37.90 117.97 Shane Watson (IU, QG) 46 1,361 32.40 138.59 Shoaib Malik (MS, PZ, KK) 48 1,127 31.30 122.63 Ahmed Shehzad (QG) 45 1,077 26.26 120.06

Most Wickets

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy Rate Wahab Riaz (PZ) 55 76 18.71 7.01 Hasan Ali (PZ) 45 59 20.93 7.47 Mohammad Amir (KK) 48 49 25.48 7.15 Mohammad Nawaz (QG) 52 49 25.55 7.12 Sohail Tanvir (MS, KK, QG) 46 48 25.14 7.55

Most Sixes

Player Matches Sixes Shane Watson (QG, IU) 46 81 Kamran Akmal (PZ) 56 77 Luke Ronchi (IU) 31 50 Asif Ali (IU) 43 50 Kieron Pollard (KK, PZ, MS) 33 44

Best Bowling Figures in an Innings

Player Overs Bowling Figures Match Details Date Ravi Bopara 4.0 16/6 Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 12-02-2016 Faheem Ashraf 4.0 19/6 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 09-03-2019 Umar Gul 4.0 24/6 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators 07-03-2018 Shaheen Afridi 3.4 4/5 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 09-03-2018 Shahid Afridi 4.0 7/5 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 14-02-2016

Most 50+ Scores

Player Matches 50+ Babar Azam (KK) 47 14 Kamran Akmal (PZ) 56 12 Luke Ronchi (IU) 31 10 Ahmed Shehzad (QG) 45 09 Shane Watson (IU, QG) 46 09

Highest Totals

Team Score Opposition Date Islamabad United 238/3 Lahore Qalandars 09-03-2019 Peshawar Zalmi 214/5 Islamabad United 15-03-2019 Lahore Qalandars 209/5 Quetta Gladiators 03-03-2020 Lahore Qalandars 204/4 Multan Sultans 22-02-2019 Quetta Gladiators 203/8 Lahore Qalandars 16-02-2016

ALSO READ

Shoaib Akhtar Explains Why Qalandars Lost PSL Final

Highest Individual Scores

Player Runs Balls Match Details Date Colin Ingram 127* 59 Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators 24-02-2019 Cameron Delport 117* 60 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 09-03-2019 Sharjeel Khan 117 62 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 21-02-2016 Chris Lynn 113* 55 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 15-03-2020 Kamran Akmal 107* 61 Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars 16-03-2018

Most Dismissals

Player Matches Dismissals Catches Stumpings Kamran Akmal (PZ) 56 44 36 08 Sarfaraz Ahmed (QG) 52 35 25 10 Mohammad Rizwan (KK) 35 31 21 10 Luke Ronchi (IU) 31 22 19 03 Kumar Sangakkara (MS, KK, QG) 24 20 19 01

Most Catches

Player Matches Catches Mohammad Nawaz (QG) 52 30 Babar Azam (KK) 47 25 Kieron Pollard (KK, MS, PZ) 33 24 Mohammad Hafeez (LQ, PZ) 48 21 Asif Ali (IU) 43 20

Most Matches