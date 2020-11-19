UAE Suspends Issuance of New Visas to 12 Countries Including Pakistan

The UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of visit visas to 12 countries including Pakistan.

Besides Pakistan, the Middle Eastern country has also halted the issuance of visit visas to Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya, and Afghanistan.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, has said the UAE’s decision is “believed to be related with the second wave of Coronavirus,” adding that “Pakistan is in contact with the UAE for official confirmation.”

He clarified that the UAE’s decision will not apply to visit visas that have already been issued.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez, has said that the national carrier has not yet received formal instructions in this regard.

He added that individuals with iqama, transit, and work visas that have previously been approved will be allowed to enter the UAE.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been increasing steadily since last month as the SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, had confirmed that the country was witnessing the second wave of the viral infection.

Since 12 November, Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 cases of Coronavirus daily. 2,547 new cases were confirmed, the highest since 13 July, and 18 deaths were reported yesterday.

Overall, Pakistan has so far reported 365,927 cases and 7,248 deaths due to Coronavirus.