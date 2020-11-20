Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Electronics Market in Karachi

A fire has erupted in an electronics shop near the Cooperative Market in the Saddar area of Karachi. Fire tenders have arrived at the spot to douse the fire.

As per initial reports, the incident occurred at around 5 pm in the evening due to a short circuit. No casualties have been reported so far.

Last month, a massive fire had engulfed Lahore’s Hafeez Center that destroyed the building. The flames were so strong that it took several hours and a number of firefighters to put out the fire.

The building has been declared unsafe for any business activity and the government has announced Rs. 5 billion relief package for affected traders.

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.