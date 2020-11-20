Saudi Arabia Withdraws New G20 Note After India Complained About Kashmir Map

Saudi Arabia has reportedly withdrawn the celebratory banknote that depicted the entire Kashmir region as an independent territory. The note was issued to commemorate the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 summit last month.

According to India Today, the two countries have resolved the issue and Saudi Arabia has withdrawn the currency note. The newspaper reported quoting ‘reliable sources’ that its printing has been stopped.

“Saudi Arabia swiftly moved to handle the issue after Indian envoy to Riyadh, Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed, on October 28, lodged a protest against the wrongful depiction of India’s external boundaries on the map printed on the 20 Riyal banknote,” the paper said.

The note had King Salman and the G20 Saudi summit logo on one side and the world map on the other.

However, it showed the entire Jammu, and Kashmir region, including Ladakh, and Gilgit-Baltistan an independent region. Both India and Pakistan had expressed reservations about it.

Commenting on the development on Thursday briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said:

We had taken up the matter of incorrect depiction of the Indian boundaries with the Saudi authorities and we have taken it up both here in New Delhi as well as in Riyadh. We have been informed by the Saudi authorities that they have noted our concerns in this matter.

According to the daily, it learned from credible sources that the currency which was meant to be a souvenir and not for circulation has been withdrawn.

The 15th G20 Summit chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the theme ‘Realising the Opportunities of 21st Century for All’ is scheduled for November 21 and 22. The meeting will be held virtually.