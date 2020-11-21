CAA Chalks Out New SOPs for Travel to Pakistan

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to introduce new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international travelers to Pakistan after a huge spike in COVID-19 cases. The new SOPs will be valid until 31 December 2020.

ALSO READ

CAA to Implement a System Similar to the UK’s Aviation Authority

Countries have been placed into three categories – A, B, and C – according to their risk levels. Passengers from Category A countries are not required to provide their RT-PCR tests to the concerned authorities.

Passengers from Categories B and C will be required to provide their RT-PCR tests conducted at least ninety-six hours prior to traveling. If passengers fail to provide the tests to the concerned authorities, they will not be allowed to enter Pakistan.

Passengers from Category C countries will have to provide their negative test results before traveling to Pakistan and will have to take a second test upon their arrival in the country. They are also required to download the Pass Track application on their Mobile Phones and upload their personal details and RT-PCR tests on it before traveling to Pakistan.

If a passenger tests positive upon their arrival in Pakistan, they will have to self-quarantine according to the procedure.

Although differently-abled persons, high-level international delegations, and passengers below the age of twelve are not required to submit their RT-PCR tests or download the Pass Track application, they must submit a Health Declaration Form to the concerned authorities upon their arrival in the country.

ALSO READ

Faisalabad to Get an International Airport and Expo Center

The guidelines also include SOPs for aircraft management, including the requirement to disinfect aircraft properly prior to the boarding of passengers.

The management is also required to keep an inventory of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including protective suits, gloves, face masks, goggles, and N-95 masks. All passengers and crew members are required to wear face masks at all times.

Countries in Category A include Australia, China, Cote D’lvoire, Cuba, Fiji, Finland, Iceland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malawi, Maldives, Namibia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

All the countries that are not in Category A automatically fall into Category B.