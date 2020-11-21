National Youth Council Will Be Formed With the PM Heading it: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, addressed the youth of the country and said that he wants to share the good news with them.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to set up a National Youth Council, which he would head. He said that PM Imran has strived for the betterment of the youth of Pakistan, and the youth has been a crucial part of his rise in the political environment.

He added that the National Youth Council, along with the Prime Minister, would formulate policies according to their needs.

Federal Minister further informed that fifty people will be selected for the National Youth Council. Furthermore, he assured the audience that the selection process for the National Youth Council would be transparent and based on merit. Applications for the National Youth Council are available on the Kamyaab Jawaan website.