Driver’s License: No More Queues as Rawalpindi Traffic Police Goes Digital

The Rawalpindi Traffic Police has finally launched a one-window operation for the public to apply for a driver’s license. The department has ended the arduous process that required applicants to wait in long queues, carry multiple documents, fill out long application forms by hand, and visit various rooms within the building multiple times for different tests.

ALSO READ

Punjab Recommends Banning Children From Entering Malls, Markets And Parks

With the latest paperless system, an applicant is required to bring only their original CNICs to the office. All the details of the applicant will be automatically recorded in the department’s fully computerized system against their CNIC. This implies that applicants will not have to undergo the aforementioned application process.

Officials state that this step has been taken on the directives of the Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Police to ensure maximum convenience for the general public.

The use of a Smartphone application called ‘Rawalpindi Police Citizen Connect’ has also been introduced by the department. Also included among the improvements are:

One Window Operation Counters

Priority Counters for: Women Senior citizens Transgenders

Scheduling of appointments for driver’s license applications via the new smartphone app

Assurance of maximum transparency aided by driving test video footage

ALSO READ

Sindh and Punjab Reduce Business Hours, Order Private Offices to Limit Staff to 50%

The officials affirmed that the step has been expedited for the department to avoid the public crowding of applicants while bearing in mind the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. They also claim that more such developments for the convenience of the public are underway.