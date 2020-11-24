Xiaomi Shakes the Midrange Market With Poco M3

After expanding its flagship and mid-range lineup of phones earlier this year, Xiaomi’s sub-company Pocophone is turning its attention towards entry-level phones. As expected, the Poco M3 has severely disrupted the budget phone market as it starts at only $150 but brings a 1080p display, a massive battery, a 48MP camera setup, and more.

Design and Display

The Poco M3 features a unique design at the back with large Poco branding next to a triple camera setup. This is a design we also saw on the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.

As for the front, the display is a 6.53-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the front camera. It has an over 90% screen to body ratio thanks to razor-thin bezels. The fingerprint sensor is on the side on top of the power button.

Internals and Storage

Instead of a Snapdragon 400 series SoC, or a Helio P35, you get the mid-range Snapdragon 662 SoC that also outperforms the Snapdragon 665. You can also get up to 4GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is astonishing to see on an entry-level device costing no more than $150.

You get Xiaomi’s latest UI, the MIUI 12 on top of Android 10.

Cameras

The main sensor on the primary camera is a 48MP unit that comes with two additional lenses for macro photography and depth sensing. This camera setup is loaded with features such as Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Time Lapse, and Movie Frame for cinematic shots. This camera can record videos in 1080p resolution.

The front-facing camera housed in the waterdrop notch is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The battery department features a massive 6,000 mAh cell that has support for 18W fast charging as well as reverse charging to help charge other devices.

The Xiaomi Poco M3 starts at only $150 and will be available in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colors.

Poco M3 Specifications